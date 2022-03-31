Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

