FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.04) to £140 ($183.39) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $183.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

