Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

ARMK stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,387,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

