American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

AMH stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

