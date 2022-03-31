Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

ATHM stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $98.11.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

