Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.