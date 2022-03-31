Comparing Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Halcon Resources and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 6 10 1 2.71

APA has a consensus target price of $39.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halcon Resources and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.79 $973.00 million $2.59 15.91

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APA beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources (Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.