Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.
ALLY opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
