Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.