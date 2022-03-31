StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

