Argan (NYSE:AGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

AGX stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 75.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

