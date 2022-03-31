Argan (NYSE:AGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
AGX stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12.
Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
