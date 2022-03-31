Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

VTRU stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $361.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

