WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
WKEY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. WISeKey International has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $18.95.
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
