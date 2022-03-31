Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

