Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

