Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

WAL opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

