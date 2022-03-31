Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

