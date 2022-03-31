First Commonwealth Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.