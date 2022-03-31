Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of WY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
