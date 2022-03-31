Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.