Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

NYSE WM opened at $159.45 on Thursday. Waste Management has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

