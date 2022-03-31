Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,977,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.