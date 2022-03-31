StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
NYSE:WRE opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.86.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
