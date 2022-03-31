StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

