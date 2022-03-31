StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

