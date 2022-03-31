Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.