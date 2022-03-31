ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

