Comparing Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 12.04% 12.70% 3.69% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International General Insurance pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

International General Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.60 million $0.91 8.59 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business. The Specialty Short-tail segment involves energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, and general aviation lines of business. The Reinsurance segment consists inward reinsurance treaty business. The company was founded by Wasef Salim Abdulrahman Al-Jabsheh in 2001 and is headquartered in Amman, Jordon.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

