Sharmila Nebhrajani Sells 36 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.21), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,195.44).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,489 ($32.60) on Thursday. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,411.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,793.23.

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.18) to GBX 2,750 ($36.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.04) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

