inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

