ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Buys 35,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks purchased 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.17. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.31).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

