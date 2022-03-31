Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

