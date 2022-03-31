Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
About Ero Copper (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.