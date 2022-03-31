Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
