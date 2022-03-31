Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $250.36 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

