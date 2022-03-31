StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18.
About B2Gold
