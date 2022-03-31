Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Hedley Clark Acquires 119,952 Shares of Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark bought 119,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,798.08 ($6,285.15).

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Thursday. Primorus Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

