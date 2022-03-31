Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Hedley Clark Acquires 119,952 Shares of Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark bought 119,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,798.08 ($6,285.15).
Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Thursday. Primorus Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
