New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97.
About New Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.