New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

