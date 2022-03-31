Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €21.00 to €20.00. The stock traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $84.08. 23,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 849,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

