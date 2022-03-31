GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $52.74. GMS shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GMS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GMS by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GMS by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

