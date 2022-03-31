Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

