Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 97656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

