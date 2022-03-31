First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

FNK stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

