Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $43.80. Chewy shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 17,324 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

