New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 8th (NYSE:EDU)

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.