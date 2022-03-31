AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Up 64.0% in March

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.