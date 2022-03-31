Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

