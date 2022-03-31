Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

