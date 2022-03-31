Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

