Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

