York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.40. York Water has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of York Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of York Water by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

