York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
York Water stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.40. York Water has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.