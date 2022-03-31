Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

TROX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

