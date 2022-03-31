Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.
TROX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.
In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tronox (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.