StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.